Dinosaurs come to Kildare

A Kildare shopping outlet is bringing dinosaurs to the county.

Following their Imaginosity workshops for children in July, Kildare Village is introducing young people to a world of dinosaurs, creative workshops and other fun this month.

The Funstigators Workshop will take place throughout August at Kildare Village. Children will have the chance to take on the role of their favourite dinosaur and, using a child-friendly map, explore an interactive Dinosaur Trail.

A playdough and other workshops are planned.

The 45-minute long workshops will run every Thursday and Saturday in August and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis at no cost (for full workshop dates and times visit www.kildarevillage.com. The first workshop will take place at 11.00 am for weekend sessions and 12.00 pm for midweek sessions. The last workshop will begin at 4.00 pm for weekend sessions and 5.00 pm for midweek sessions. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times, and children unsupervised by an adult will not be permitted to take part in the workshop.