Newbridge artist opens exhibition in McAuley Place

Beautiful landscape (and other subject matters) paintings of a Newbridge woman are on display in McAuley place this week.

Eilis Kavanagh always wanted to paint and finally took it up in 2012 after she retired.

She told the Leinster Leader that she takes over the island in her kitchen to paint the scenes that inspire her - whether it’s scenes from Achill, or the Camino, or the sights right outside her door in Hawkfield.

She acknowledges that she’s relatively new to painting, but is learning every day - and is clearly enthused by continuing to challenge herself in that regard.

“I think you can be quite timid as you start off, but then you get bolder and bolder,” she remarked.

And so it seems to be.

Her work invites and rewards a longer gaze. What first appears to be a simple landscape, reveals numerous subtle layers.

“I paint for my own pleasure and hope that my work will speak and inspire those who view them," she said.

And she paid tribute to McAuley place for its efforts to support local artists, and to the exhibition's curator, Leslie Duggan.

You can see Eilis’s work on eiliskavanagh.com

Lydia Mulvey and Mary Kavanagh, attending the opening in McAuley Place on Tuesday evening.

