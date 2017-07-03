€10k for Kildare theatre group

A total of €10,000 has been awarded by the Arts Council to the Crooked House Theatre Company in Newbridge to enable local youths engage in a community-based artistic project about history.

The funding has been confirmed as part of the Art Council’s popular Young Ensembles Scheme, which issued a call for funding applications earlier this year.

The successful project is will explore seven unusual moments in Irish history that shaped the process of Ireland’s cultural colonisation, and perform these in an experimental blend of music and film that illuminates and explores the seven conditions of being young and Irish today.

Director of the Arts Council, Orlaith McBride, said she was delighted that young people in Kildare are set to benefit from this funding.

“It will help create positive and rewarding artistic and cultural experiences for young people, and also help to develop art in the local community.”

The Arts Council’s Young Ensembles Scheme support groups of young people between the ages of 12 and 23 to create ambitious and original work together in any art form. This may include architecture, circus, dance, digital media, film, music, theatre, literature, visual arts or any combination of the above.