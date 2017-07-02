Two free open air concerts in Kildare town this weekend

Two free open-air concerts will take place in Kildare town this weekend as part of the Derby Festival.

The Derby Day racing will kick off at 3pm in the Curragh on Saturday, July 1.

Later on in Kildare town, there will be a free open air concert with The Voices of Kildare and Abbaesque from 8pm in the Market Square.

On Sunday July 2 the racing starts at 2pm.

There will be another free open air concert in the square from 8pm with Kildare’s own Chapel Hill Gang and Johnny Peters.