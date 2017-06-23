One Act festival continues in Newbridge

Newbridge Drama Group will present a short festival of One Act Plays in the Riverbank Arts centre this week, as part of June Fest.

The plays will be performed for four nights between Wednesday, June 21 and Saturday, June 24.

Three plays, each with a running time of approximately 35 minutes, will be performed each night.

There are four plays in total. Hayley McCormack directs Trad, Michael F Malone directs Split Ends, Margaret Rowe directs Mother and Toddler and and Jill O'Donnell directs Roman Fever.

Tickets are now on sale from the Riverbank Box Office or online at www.riverbank.ie at €12 each.

There will also be a country music night with Tony Kerr and Bernie Heany on Friday at the Keadeen, (8pm, tickets €15).