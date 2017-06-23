Hvmmingbyrd to play in Naas

Shimmering electronic pop duo Hvmmingbyrd are coming to Naas this Friday, June 23, as part of the Midsummer Arts Festival.

These talented women have been playing a blinder at most major Irish festivals this summer and local promoters Downdaroad are thrilled to have them play Naas.

This sensational duo will play an intimate set in the upstairs room in Fate restaurant on Railway Terrace.

Come along and listen to the ethereal sounds of these two artists as they create landscapes of electronic beats and hauntingly beautiful vocals in the beautiful surroundings of Fate upstairs, for only €10.

Founded by Deborah Byrne (lead vocals/electric guitar/production) with Suzette Das (lead vocals, synths/keys, production) in 2016, Hvmmingbyrd fuse warm sensual vocals, electronic pulses and shimmering pop sounds with heartfelt lyricism.

Hvmmingbyrd blew the crowd away when they played a set at last year's Hardly Strictly Acoustic Festival in Naas.

They have performed at several notable Irish festivals such as the Body & Soul stage, Electric Picnic, Forbidden Fruit, Vantastival, Youboom and Indiependence and have supported established Irish acts The Young Folk and Ryan Vail. Tickets from www.downdaroad.com.