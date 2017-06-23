Celebration of songcraft in Naas this Friday

Naas-based singer-songwriter Sive will host a celebratino of Ireland's unique and vibrant songwriting culture this Friday night, June 23.

The evening is part of the Naas Midsummer Arts Festival, and will take place at PS Coffee Roasters, which is opposite McAuley Place and the Parish Church in Naas.

It promises to be an intimate night of great music, featuring both the popular local singer and guests Enda Reilly, Miriam Donohue and Ross Breen.

Sive is a songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist with a voice that sweeps along displaying folk and jazz nuances.

Her unique sound weaves together her love for the craft of song writing and her enthusiasm for experimentation and intricate arrangements. Having run a successful crowdfunding campaign last year, Sive recently completed her second studio album The Roaring Girl which is out now.

The evening, hosted by local promoters Collective Sounds, will feature performances of songs by great Irish songwriters, and will start at 8pm. Tickets from Jam Music and the Moat Box Office.