Kildare town's Lark announce new show for 2018 Into the Woods

ark and their main sponsors Kildare Farm foods are delighted to welcome back Director Pádraig J Dunne to spearhead their sure to be crowd pleasing 2018 show. Following their phenomenal sold out success of Oliver!

Lark are already starting to turn heads with their online announcement of their 2018 show 'Into the woods’ on social media.

WATCH their season trailer for Into the Woods:

Audition notices will be be published in August, with rehearsals starting in September.

Into the Woods is a musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine. The musical intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters.