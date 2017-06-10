Sports festival planned in Naas

The inaugural Sports Talk festival takes place at the Osprey Hotel on June 17. It's organised by Neal Murphy from Jigginstown, Naas, an international squash player, and his wife Niamh Martin, a teacher in Newbridge.

The event is a commercial venture which hopes to tap into local interest in sport. A variety of sports will be explored.

The event starts at 2.30pm with Kildare GAA star Dermot Earley.

Guests also include Michael Duignan and Nicky English, and later Alan Cawley will interview soccer international Kevin Kilbane. Johne Murphy and Adam Byrne will be there along with George Hook. Its billed as an ideal day out for local teams.

Further information about it is available from Neal (085 1935853).