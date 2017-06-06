New plan to promote culture in Kildare

A plan to promote culture and the arts in Kildare launched recently by the Mayor, Cllr Ivan Keatley.

Called the Culture and Creativity Plan, it is an initiative of Creative Ireland, which is a national body that aims to “create an ecosystem of creativity” in each county,

The Mayor welcomed the plan and noted that the “cultural sector show great enthusiasm in getting involved to create greater visibility and to add value to their work”.

He said that the plan would “inform future cultural initiatives in the coming years”.

From left: Sonya Kavanagh, Director of Services, KCC, Cllr Kevin Byrne Chair of SPC, Denis McDermott, Irish Language Officer, KCC.



Cllr Kevin Byrne, who is the chair of the Local Community and Culture SPC predicted that the Plan would “further promote the quality and breadth of cultural services and resources”.

The team behind the plan in Kildare is led by Sonya Kavanagh, Director of Services and supported by County Librarian Marian Higgins.

Other members include Lucina Russell, Arts Officer, Anne Marie Conneely, Community Officer, Bridget Loughlin, Heritage Officer, Mario Corrigan, Executive Librarian, Syl Merrins, Kildare Sports Partnership, Peter Black, Architectural Conservation Architect and Denis Mc Dermott, Irish Language Officer.

At the national launch Minister Heather Humphreys noted that “Kildare already has a vibrant cultural scene and through Creative Ireland we want to see more people in Kildare participating in the arts locally”.

Front, from left: John Hayden, Cllr Teresa Murray, Cllr Kevin Byrne Chair of SPC, Cllr Ide Cussen. Back, from left: Syl Merrins, Kildare Sports Partnership, PJ Fagan, Cllr Carmel Kelly, Sonya Kavanagh Director of Services, KCC, Marian Higgins, County Librarian, Cllr Bernard Caldwell, Denis McDermott, Irish Language Officer, KCC.

“Through Creative Ireland we want to create an ecosystem of creativity in Kildare and every other county nationwide; we want to see more people not just attending the theatre or going to a cultural event, we want to see them getting involved," the Minister said.

