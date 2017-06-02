Photo exhibition opens at Kildare's Castletown House

Celbridge Camera Club’s annual photographic is scheduled to be officially open tonight, Friday, by Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy.

The exhibition is being held this year in Castletown House, Celbridge.

It is open to the public from tomorrow, Saturday, June 3 to Sunday, June 18, inclusive.

Opening times will be from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm on weekends and 11.00 am to 4.00 pm weekdays.

Admission is free and all are welcome.

Club spokesperson, Austin Crowe, said there are upwards of ninety photographs on display from club members.

Membership is open now for new members. See the club’s website for further details.