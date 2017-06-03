World premiere of new play in Newbridge this week

The world premiere of Clare Monnelly’s debut play Charlie’s A Clepto, comes to Riverbank Arts Centre on Thursday, June 8.

Charlie is a kleptomaniac, the doctor has told her. She reckons it stems from childhood trauma.

But she has the robbin’ completely under control these days. For real.

She has a bit of a mouth on her, but she’s only trying to be funny, give everyone a laugh, not cause trouble, like.

Not today, of all days. She loves that little boy more than she ever thought it was possible to love another human. There’s a lot riding on these 24 hours, and if she keeps her head down, she’ll get him back.

Charlie’s A Clepto is a story about motherhood, messing up and doing your best to make it up.

Irish Times Irish Theatre award-nominated actor Clare Monnelly is known on stage and screen for roles with Druid Theatre Co, The Gate Theatre, Livin’ Dred Theatre Co and many more, as well as Moone Boy (Seasons 1 - 3), Identicals (2015) and Electric Frank (1998). She is currently filming for Nowhere Fast, a new RTÉ2 female-led comedy created by Alison Spittle.

A work in progress of Charlie’s a Clepto was presented at Smock Alley’s Collaborations Festival in 2015 and was developed during a week at Fringe Cell and in Axis Ballymun in 2016.

The play is directed by Aaron Monaghan, and will be at the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge on Thursday, June 8, at 8pm.

Tickets are €15/12.

For booking and information, contact 045 448327 or log on to www.riverbank.ie.