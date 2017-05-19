Kildare schools win big at Bord Gáis Energy Student Theatre Awards.

Three Kildare schools have been announced as winners at the Bord Gáis Energy Student Theatre Awards.

Primary school Scoil Mochua, St. Brigid’s Primary School and St. Laurence's N.S. were revealed at a special awards ceremony at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on Wednesday, May 17.

The top prize in the Best Choreography category went to Scoil Mochua in Celbridge for their performance of ‘Annie Junior’.

The judges said they were “dazzled by Scoil Mochua’s performance and loved the way the cast worked together as a team”.

Scoil Mochua also received a bursary from Bord Gáis Energy.

The top prize in the Best Female Performance in a Leading Role category was awarded to Anna Leavy from St. Brigid’s Primary School in Kildare Town for her performance as ‘Pearl Periwinkle’ in the 5th class production of ‘Pirates of the Curry Bean’.

St. Brigid’s Primary School also received a bursary from Bord Gáis Energy.

And the top prize in the Best Original Production category was presented to St. Laurence's National School in Crookstown for their notable production of ‘Michael D and the Tayto Factory’.

The judges were blown away by St. Laurence's N.S. and commented that all children performing in this production had a brilliant sense of comedy. St. Laurence's N.S. also received a bursary from Bord Gáis Energy.

Now in its fourth year, the Student Theatre Awards were set up by Bord Gáis Energy to recognise and reward participation in the dramatic arts in schools around Ireland.

This year, 2,616 entries were received from a record 309 primary and secondary schools.

Kildare schools who wish to enter next year’s awards can register their interest on www.bgesta.ie.

