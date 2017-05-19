Tickets at door for tonight's Millicent concert at Clongowes in Kildare

TICKETS are still available for the annual summer concert of the Millicent Singers which takes place at Clongowes Wood College tonight, Friday, May 19 (8.00 pm)

The group said today that tickets (€15) can be bought at the door or at Marron or Hughes Pharmacy in Clane or at McAuley Place in Naas.

There will be a guest performance by Ardu.

The doors open at 7.30 pm.