Niall Toner Band in Naas this week

The Niall Toner Band performs live at Mcauley Place Naas this Friday, May 12.

The legendary bluegrass musician Niall and his band will play in the gorgeous old chapel at McAuley place in an intimate once off gig.

Niall Toner has had an illustrious music career spanning decades; his very first album was released in 1973 on Thrust Records, and included one of his first originals, Terenure Stomp.

That was followed by There's a Better Way in 2001, Mood Swing in 2005 and NTB 3 in 2008, all on Avalon Records. In 2012, Onwards and Upwards was released on North Carolina's Pinecastle Records.

He released his fifth all-original album, Working On Love in 2015.

PHOTO GALLERY: Punchestown 'Paint the Town Red'

Toner is also a celebrated radio broadcaster on RTE Radio 1, known nationwide for his programmes Country Heartland and Roots Freeway.

A noted magazine contributor, he is also the author of Nuts and Bolts, a guide to writing better songs.

Niall Toner and his band appear for the first time in Naas in the ambient setting of the little chapel in McAuley place to play an intimate set.

Tickets

Tickets for the concert are €15 each and are available online from promoter Downdaroad Records at www.downdaroad.com.