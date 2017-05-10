Kill Musical and Dramatic Society gets set for One Act run

Kill Musical and Dramatic Society are presenting an evening of four one-act plays by four talented directors.

They are: "'Wolf by the Ears" by Mattie Lennon; "Gun to Head" by Niamh Denyer; "Gods Visit" by Evan Guildford-Blake and "Costa Del Packet" by Anthony Booth.

All are taking place in the intimate setting of the Dew Drop Inn Late Lounge, starting at 8pm. Tickets are €10 apiece and can be had by calling 087 1043820.

Pictured above are cast members, Antoinette Agnew as ‘Alice’, Rhonda Stenson as ‘Lesley’, Sarah Cummins as ‘Sally’, Helen Smith as ‘Hump, the Holiday Rep’, and Áine Skelly as ‘Vera’ in rehearsals for the play ‘Costa del Packet’.

The evening of one-act plays in the Dew Drop Inn runs from Thursday May 11 to Sunday May 14.