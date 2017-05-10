Clane to host Kildare County Fleadh

CLANE will be the focus of attention for traditional music fans next week when the County Fleadh is held in the town from May 17-21.

In addition to its county status, the Fleadh will celebrate the 50th anniversary of th founding of the Clane Branch of Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann.

Two years ago, the Leinster Fleadh took place in Maynooth and attracted good crowds to the events.

The Fleadh starts on Wednesday, May 17 with an

11am coffee morning “as Gaeilge” in the Oak Bar of the Westgrove Hotel Clane (11.00 am).

Later that evening (7.00 pm) a history walk of Clane will conducted by Clane History Group. Participants will meet at Manzors Car Park.

This will be followed by slide show of 50 years of CCÉ in Kildare in the upstairs lounge in Clane GAA at 8.00 pm. Everyone Welcome

On Thursday, May 18, Clane G.A.A Upstairs Lounge. 8 pm. the formal launch of Fleadh Cheoil Chill Dara by Lucina Russell, Arts Officer for Kildare County Council.

A recital featuring Jenny Dillon & friends will be followed by a session. Admission to this is €5 which includes raffle. Everyone welcome.

On Friday, May 19, set dancing lovers will be at home at the set dancing Céilí in Clane GAA Club. Music by The Johnny Reidy Céili Band, Fear an Tí is Frank Keenan. Dancing runs from 9.30 p.m. – 12.30 a.m. Admission. is €12 and refreshments served.

On Saturday, May 20 and Aifreann Traidisiúnta (traditional mass) will take place at 6.30 p.m. in St Patrick and St Bridget’s Church, Clane.

This will be followed by Youth Session in Clane GAA (Upstairs Lounge) 7.30 – 9.00p.m. led by County Board Youth Officer, Ciarán Mac Gearailt. A singing session in main Bar will run from 9.00 pm. Again all are welcome.

On Sunday, May 21, all competitions will be held in Scoil Mhuire, Clane. A closing seisiún runs Manzors from 6.00 p.m.

The Fleadh Raffle takes place at this session. Anybody willing to help on the day, stewarts etc, please contact Catherine Burcheal on 087-2660509.