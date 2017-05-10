Kildare Short Grass film award winners announced

Kildare County Council (KCC) have annuonced funding to support two Kildare Short Grass film producitons.

The productions, to be filmed on locations in Kildare, will receive awards of €12,000.

Kildare Short Grass Films are dedicated to promoting and supporting film making in Kildare.

Previous productions who received the bursary have done very well.

Two were nominated at the recent Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA’s).

The multi-award winning 'Gridlock', was short-listed in the category for 'Best Short Film', having previously been long-listed for the Oscars.

Actress Caoilfhionn Dunne received a IFTA nomination for her lead role in 'In View', which was largely shot on location in Kildare.

The first production to receive funding, titled 'Rip to the Rescue!', a dark sci-fi comedy, is written by Cian Mc Garrigle, directed by Paudie Baggott and produced by Sarah Barr.

The film is set in post-apocalyptic Ireland where a suave American jet pilot tries to rescue a beautiful young woman from her domineering mother - but he soon finds out that in the midlands, family can be deadly.

The second, 'Taking Stock', written and directed by Siobhan McMahon and produced by Emma Owen of Babyjane Productions sees 'A farmer challenged, slowly comes undone protecting his farm'.

They commented, 'We are thrilled to be awarded the Kildare County Council/Short Grass Film Commission.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with the Kildare Arts Service.

”Kildare was a natural choice for our film as the locations are a perfect match.”