"I'm looking for overall elegance", Top Irish blogger gives style tips for Naas races

For all the style-savy racegoers out there, Kildare Village have put together a number of outfit ideas to help you scoop the Best Dressed Lady at Naas racecourse.

The Spring Summer Ladies Day takes place at Naas racecourse on Sunday May 21.

Speaking at Kildare Village this morning (May 9), one of Ireland’s leading digital influencers/bloggers and one of the judges for Best Dressed on the day, Lisa McGowan, filled us in on her top tricks.

“I’m looking for an overall look, something really put together and someone who is well groomed.

“I want to see something different, but certainly there doesn’t have to be a headpiece, I’m just looking for overall elegance.

“Dress for yourself; don’t clone yourself.

“I will know instantly who the Best Dressed is!”, said Lisa.

Lisa is joined by former Fair City actress and recent Dancing with the Stars stunner Aoibhin Garrihy.

The lucky winner will receive a fabulous night away with 19 close friends to the five-star private Palmerstown House estate in Johnstown, with dinner, plus a €1,000 Kildare Village shopping spree.

The stylist for today, Tess Purcell, said Naas racecourse is the nursery of champions for fashion.

“Naas is definitely the place to go for fashion! And I want people to go different, a hat isn't an essential piece to be worn, bring through your own natural style”, said Tess.

It is set to be a big day for Naas racecourse, who have opened the flat racing season for the first time ever this year.

Fashion aside, the feature race on the day will be grade 3 EMS Copiers Lacken Stakes. First race is at 2:05pm.

Admission on the day is €15 per person, and registration for Ladies Day is free. As well as a free glass of bubbly!

Registration will take place at the pavilion located beside the parade ring from 1pm-3:30pm.

SEE THE FULL LOOKS BELOW: All available from Kildare Village

Showstopping 'wow' red jumpsuit with attached cape from 'So Collective' in Kildare Village, as seen on model Roz Purcell at Aintree.

Polka dot and monochrome very popular styles this season: LK Bennett dress and red laced shoes, Kate Spade clutch, hat by 'So Collective', sunglasses from Coach

An elegant look - Trousers Louise Kennedy, Top and Shoes - LK Bennett, sunglasses Alexander McQueen

A pop of colour with this look, dress and shoes Karen Millen, glasses Gucci, teamed with a classic green loose trench coat

Simple and classic Look: versatile dress and bag from DVF, shoes LK Bennett and glasses are by Miu Miu