Through the lens photo exhibition opens in Kildare town

Through the lens of South Kildare Photography Club 2017 photography exhibition has opened in Kildare town Heritage centre.

It reflects all levels of the club’s members and their photographic journey over the past year.

South Kildare Photography Club is based in Newbridge and has been in existence since 2009. The club has grown strongly, gaining new members every year.

They meet every Thursday evening at 8pm in Ryston Social Club, from September to July each year.

Throughout the year they hold Work-Shops, Competitions, Guest Speakers and Outings. The club has organised photograph trips for members to Snowdonia, in Wales, Tuscany in Italy, and Iceland. They also go on photography weekend trips around Ireland such as Connemara, Copper Coast, West Cork and The Ring of Kerry to mention just a few.

If you are interested in joining SKPC you would be more than welcome. All levels of photography skills are catered for.

Please check out our web site southkildarephoto@gmail.com