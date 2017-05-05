Kildare artist Karen Hickey exhibits in Celbridge

AN exhibition by Celbridge based artist, Karen Hickey, has opened in Celbridge library.

The exhibition, True Colours, was launched on Thursday, May 4.

Karen Hickey loves painting and drawing from life.

Since 2006 she has attended many life drawing and portrait classes, still life and art workshops.

The exhibition comprises work, done for the most part, last year.

She currently attends NCAD, studying life drawing and painting.

She also does 'The Joy of Printmaking' a course run by artist Vera McEvoy in Co Kildare.

The Celbridge exhibitions is one of two in Kildare this month, the other in Naas.

Commenting on the exhibition, Karen said being true to oneself is liberating, builds confidence and also attracts the ‘right’ people to us. “True Colours is about being true to yourself, showing yourself to others and feeling like you can be who you are.”

The Exhibition is very colourful, full of texture and depth, she said.