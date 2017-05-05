Monasterevin Dance School clean up at World Championships

Morrissey School of Irish Dancing in Monasterevin are celebrating huge success at the recent World Irish Dance Association's European / International & World Championships in Killarney.

13 dancers represented the local Kildare school, ranging in age from four to 16.

In total, they brought home a whopping 7 Cups and 64 medals.

Among all the silverware, Katie Byrne scooped the U/8 European Champion 2017.

Katie Byrne, U8 European Champ

This was the dancers first time to compete in this competition.

“It was an unbelievable achievement for both the dancers and the Morrissey School of Irish Dancing which was only formed last year by Michelle Morrissey, and we are extremely proud.

“Their success was due to the dedication and commitment from both dancers and parents”, said dance teacher Mary Morrissey.

Michelle & Mary Morrissey teach in Monasterevin & Kildangan. They cater for boys and girls from three years upwards, for fun and to compete.

Contact Michelle Morrissey 085 1858383 or Mary Morrissey 087 9053199 for more information.

New members are always welcome!