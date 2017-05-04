Get your stetsons ready for Kildare charity country night

Get your stetsons and dancing shoes to the ready for charity concert Raising Voices and Raising Notes in The Belfry at Toughers in Newhall, Naas on Friday, May 5, all in aid The Jack & Jill Foundation and St. Brigid’s Hospice.

This fundraising concert is organised by Christina O’Connell and The Big C Choir, who are a group of cancer survivors, cancer patients, friends and family who put on concerts to benefit various charities.

Doors open at 7.15pm with tickets priced at €15 and a programme including a rendition of popular songs by The Big C Choir. Stetsons to the ready for Joni Harms who visits all the way from the US of A and get your dancing shoes on for Johnny Peters and some of those iconic Joe Dolan favourites.

A raffle will also take place on the night with some fabulous prizes up for grabs.

Tickets for €15 are now on sale from Toughers Newhall, Naas Parish Office, Newbridge Parish Centre and Jack & Jill’s office in Johnstown.