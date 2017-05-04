Kildare Youth Theatre's King Lear at the Riverbank, Newbridge

This complex tragedy of a powerful, but ignorant, king who is transformed by the loss of everything into becoming a simple man with nothing except his knowledge of himself and his empathy for his down-trodden people is often cited as Shakespeare’s finest play.

It is the great play about homelessness, very relevant today as Ireland grapples with its housing crisis. It also has much to say about wisdom and power, especially in the light of recent political regime change across the western world.

Directed by Peter Hussey, it features young actors from Kildare schools who are studying this text for their Leaving Cert in 2018.

King Lear is the eighth annual Shakespearian production staged by Kildare Youth Theatre.

It will be performed at the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge on Thursday, 4 and Friday 5 May, at 7pm both nights. Tickets €10 from 045 448327.