Late change for Clane musical cast

CLANE Musical and Dramatic Society have had a bit of off stage drama of their own.

The group is staging the musical, Carousel, from May 1-6 at The Abbey in Clane.

But it ran into a problem well when Val Brennan had to pull out of the show due to what it described as “an unfortunate illness.”

As always there was someone to move in as a replacement.

Step forward, Arthur McGauran. “We would like to wish Val a full recovery and thank Arthur for stepping in,” said Society spokesperson, Sarah McGauran, a daughter of Arthur’s.

Arthur, a Drimnagh native, who has been involved in the musical scene for fifty years – twenty of them in Clane – told the Leader that he was taking a step back from directing and shows this year.

But just over a week ago, Val, who plays Bascome, the Mill owner, had to pull out, and Arthur was called on to step into his shoes.

Written in 1945, the story of Carousel revolves around carousel barker, Billy Bigelow, whose romance with millworker Julie Jordan comes at the price of both their jobs.

He attempts a robbery to provide for Julie and their unborn child; after it goes wrong, he is given a chance to make things right.

A secondary plot line deals with millworker Carrie Pipperidge and her romance with ambitious fisherman Enoch Snow. The show includes the well-known songs “If I Loved You,” “June Is Bustin' Out All Over,” and “You'll Never Walk Alone.”

Whatever about the story, the music will be good.

We got a taste of it in Manzor’s recently.

Tickets are available from Marron’s Pharmacy or by phoning Anne on 0876897376. “This will be a fantastic show,” said Sarah.

For more information email clanemusicalsociety@gmail.com.