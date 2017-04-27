See Prosperous Drama's award winning production

Ahead of their performance in the RTE All Ireland Drama Finals, Prosperous Dramatic Society are coming back to their home for just two nights next week.

Following their three nights at their home theatre at the end of February, the Society headed out on the circuit with their production of Edward Albee's 'The Play about the Baby'.

They took part in eight drama festivals up and down the country and are, they say, absolutely delighted to have successfully qualified for this year’s RTE All Ireland Drama Final which will take place in Athlone in in a few weeks time.

‘The Play about the Baby’ was written by legendary American dramatist Edward Albee and is directed by Lurlene Duggan.

It’s described as witty, cryptic, part puzzle play, part vaudeville, and is essential Albee.

This funny, harrowing dramatic fable, features a four-member ensemble, is an explicit and concise a statement of what Mr. Albee believes. It is presented in the form of what might be called a cosmic vaudeville, in which two old pros in this old world teach a pair of young adults just how bleak and dangerous the universe can be.

Ahead of their Athlone performance they are coming back to Prosperous Theatre for just two nights next weekend, Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6t at 8.30pm.

Tickets are €12. To book text 085 1619950