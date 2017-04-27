Kildare students in Junk Kouture finals

TY students from Scoil Mhuire in Clane are taking part in the finals of the Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture fashion and art competition today (April 27).

The competition, which encourages students to create unique, original and innovative outfits from recycled materials and junk, takes place in the 3Arena in Dublin tonight, kicking off at 7pm.

80 regional finalists were chosen back in February, from 1,300 enteries nationwide, including three from Scoil Mhuire Clane.

Dearbhla Martin wearing The Happy Camper along with her classmates Orla Fitzgerald and Jenna Cross, 'All Tied Up' by Rebecca Phillips, Una Dowling and Lauren Percival, and 'Monochrome Monarch' by Alex Zagwoka and Hannah Doherty Greene will now all walk the runway in the Grand Final.

There are heaps of prizes up for grabs on the night.

Some of the prizes include: €2,500 cash for the overall successful school and a Junk Kouture Trophy, the winning team will receive iPad Minis and the teacher will get €500 cash, plus a Junk Kouture Trophy.

The four regional winning teams and their teacher will win a trip to Cannes Film Festival in May 2017.

Judges on the night will include Louis Walsh and former ‘Saturday’s’ singer Una Healy.