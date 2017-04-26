Culture Club to headline Saturday night at Punchestown Music Festival

Boy George’s band Culture Club are to headline the Saturday night of this summer’s two-day music festival at the Punchestown racecourse in Naas.

The 80s favourites will take to the stage on Saturday, July 29, while crooner Tom Jones will be the main attraction on Sunday, July 30.

READ MORE: Punchestown hopes for increased attendance for this year's Tom Jones-headlined music fest

The line-up on Saturday night also includes Deacon Blue, Lightning Seeds, Dr Hook, Village People, Roland Gift of Fine Young Cannabils and Smash Hits.

Jess Glynne, who was previously announced as one of the festival’s main attractions, was has had to pull out of the Kildare festival due to recording commitments.

Sunday will see Shane Filan, ABC, All Saints, Smokie and Bjorn Again on the stage.

Tickets for the festival are on sale through Ticketmaster at €129.