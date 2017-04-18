Flann O'Brien drama comes to Naas' Moat Theatre

On Thursday April 27, Theatre Co brings Val O' Donnell's hilarious Flann’s Yer Only Man to the Moat Theatre in Naas. It’s based on the life and work of Flann O’Brien, aka Myles na Gopaleen, aka Brian O’Nolan (1911-1966), who is widely regarded as Ireland’s finest satirist since Jonathan Swift.

Val O’Donnell re-enacts a wide range of extracts from the humorist’s novels and his celebrated Cruiskeen Lawn column in the Irish Times. These are linked with key biographical events in the writer’s life.

Tickets are available at www.moattheatre.com.