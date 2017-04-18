Play by Blessington writer digs deep into GAA passions

Tickets are now on sale for a play by a Blessington writer, which digs deep into GAA passions.

“Face the Short Kick Out” is a comedy/drama. There are few, if any families in Ireland, who don’t have some connection with the GAA either on, or off the field.

Even those with no involvement whatsoever are still fascinated by its impact on Irish society

And it’s from here that Richard Lynch cuts deep into the heart of the Association - The Club - to create a powerful piece of drama, laced with rich earthy humour throughout.

Richard is thrilled that the play has drawn critical acclaim and won standing ovations from recent performances, and comes to Tramway Theatre Blessington on Saturday May 6 at 8pm.

“We see the family connections, romance, the pride of the little village and the rivalry between neighbouring clubs when they clash,” he said.

A split within a club in the 1950’s, leads to the formation of a second club in the Parish. A father and son conflict relating to the infamous ‘Ban’ on foreign games that reached epidemic proportions in the 1960’s. And a football match played in 1959 that resonates to this day.

“As Kilkeeran GAA club prepare to open their new state of the art clubhouse, Sonny Halpin, now in his sixties, lays bare much of the club’s history from its earliest years to the present day in an effort to bury the ghosts of the past that continually haunt him,” explains Richard.

“A host of characters follow, including a larger than life trainer, an unorthodox referee, ‘Barney Mc Donald’ who played football when it was ‘dangerous to play’ ‘The Bummer Donnelly’ who liked a few pints the night before a match, and the colourful ‘Mammy’ on the sideline watching her five sons, risk life and limb in pursuit of victory. Even the referees were afraid of her.”

From the pen of the well known Blessington writer/actor, who previously produced “From the Shoulders Down” and “Oscar Wilde from Heaven”, Mr Lynch combines humour, pathos, tribalism, bigotry, heartbreak and triumph that builds to a riveting climax, and delivers a memorable nights’ theatre.

Tickets cost €15, concessions €12 and are available at The Office Shop, Hennessy’s Next Door, and The Parish Office. Special group deals are available.