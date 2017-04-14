Newbridge band Super Extra Bonus Party re-release first album

Newbridge band Super Extra Bonus Party have re-released the album that won them the 2007 Choice Music Prize.

The band made the announcement on their Facebook page last night, Thursday, April 13, saying that the re-release was to “celebrate the tenth anniversary of our debut LP”.

Described by music critics at the time as "the most inventive Irish album this decade” the album, called Super Extra Bonus Party LP was released on April 13, 2007.

It was awarded the Choice Music Prize for that year, following in the footsteps of Julie Feeney and the Divine Comedy, and beating stiff competition from the likes of Cathey Davey, Kila and Roisin Murphy.

Described as an indie-electronica band, Super Extra Bonus Party was formed in November 2005. Their music spanned various genres such as electronica, indie and hip hop.

The band members are Cormac Brady, Stephen Fahey, Gavin Elsted, Steve Conlan, Gary Clarke, Rodrigo Teles and Mike Donnelly

According to their biography on Wikipedia, the band first started as a duo, with Cormac and Mike producing electronic music under the moniker Illegal Kids.

Their songs appeared on two compilations in 2004: Eklectra on Elusive Recordings and Wooden Educational on Alphabet Set.

In 2005, Stephen joined the group and the group's name was changed to Super Extra Bonus Party and a demo was put together.

Shortly afterwards, Brazilian MC Rodrigo and Gavin joined the band and they began to work on a debut album which was written, recorded and produced in the house where the band lived together in late 2006 and early 2007.

It features collaborations with various Irish musicians, such as Nina Hynes, Paul O'Reilly of Channel One, Iain Defector of Kill City Defector and human beatbox White Noise.

After the release of that album the line-up was supplemented by Steve Conlan on guitar and Cons Henry on drums, which also expanded their live show significantly.

In late 2007, Cons Henry left the band to concentrate on other commitments. Gary Clarke was brought in as a replacement.

The band released a remix album entitled Appetite for Reconstruction for free download which features remixes from Cadence Weapon, Jape and Nouveaunoise amongst others in late 2008.

In May 2009, they released their second album, Night Horses, which features contributions Straffan woman May Kay of Fight Like Apes among others. .

In June 2011, Super Extra Bonus Party announced an indefinite hiatus.[7]

In March 2015, a picture was posted online of the group together with an announcement that the band had reconvened.

They are currently at work on the follow up to Night Horses with the working title of 'Led Zeppelin Vol.4'

