Kildare Derby Queen Festival information evening

The Kildare Derby Festival Queen 2017 information evening will take place in the Kildare House Hotel on Thursday 27 April at 8pm.

All interested parties are invited to come along to hear how to enter for this year’s Derby Festival Queen.

Meanwhile the Kildare Derby Festival 60's and 70's night takes place in Kildare House Hotel on Saturday 29 April Doors open at 9pm Admission €5.

The week long festival in Kildare town has been operating since 1978 and takes place each year to coincide with the

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh racecourse from Friday 30t June to Sunday 2 July 2017.