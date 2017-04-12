Riptide Movement and Aslan to play in Naas

Centre Stage at the Osprey Hotel in Naas is the venue for gigs from two well-known bands in the upcoming weeks.

The Riptide Movement will play at the venue on Friday, April 28 (doors open at 9pm).

Having blown the Irish music scene wide open in 2014 with their number one album Getting Through, the four piece – comprising Malachy Tuohy (vocals, piano and guitar), John Dalton (guitar), Gerry McGarry (bass and harmonica) and Gar Byrne (drums and percussion) – having just returned from a tour of Germany.

Meanwhile, solid favourites Aslan will play at the venue on Saturday, May 27, for one night only. The Irish music scene stalwarts performed a memorable concert at Centre Stage back in November, and the upcoming gig marks their return to Naas.

Tickets for both shows are available from the Osprey Hotel.