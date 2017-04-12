WIN! Tickets to Pat Shortt's 'How's Tings' show in Kildare

Much-loved comedian Pat Shortt will visit Kildare twice over the coming weeks, and promises to deliver a side-splitting performance in his new show How's Tings

Fresh from the UK, Australian and US tours of his award-winning show, Selfie , Shortt returns with a brand new show.

In his inimitable high energy, anarchic style of performance, Pat brings his unique comic look at every day Irish characters and turns the normal to abnormal.

In How’s Tings, Pat introduces us to a variety of new characters, such as Eugene, the chairman of the local drama committee and every other committee in the parish, who shares with us his mundane insight into parish politics.

New character Sr Eucharia shares with the audience her hilarious look at religious life in small town Ireland.

Pat Shortt is a multi-award winning actor both in Ireland and abroad for his film , TV and stage roles.

He has in the past few years won critical praise for his stage appearances in the West End in London and on Broadway in New York for his portrayal of Johneen Pateen Mike in Michael Grandage's production of The Cripple Of Inishmaan.

He will shortly be seen in cinemas playing the lead role of Harry Hambridge in the hilarious comedy caper movie The Flag.

He brings his new show to the Westgrove Hotel in Clane on Friday, May 12. Tickets are available from 045 989900 or from Ticketmaster.

He will also play the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge on Friday, April 21. Tickets are available from www.riverbank.ie or by calling 045 448327.