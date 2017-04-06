Moat Club, Naas, starts run of short plays tonight

The Moat Club is good at one-acts — fact! Following on from their success at the RTÉ All-Ireland one-act finals in December, where their festival production Visitor From Hollywood by Neil Simon picked up the top award, the Moat Club is staging three more short plays from Thursday 6 to Saturday 8 April at 8pm nightly.

James McLure’s dark comedy PVT Wars is about three perfectly mismatched Vietnam vets whiling away their time in a military hospital.

PVT Wars portrays the odd comradeship that develops among men who have only one thing in common, the fact that they have fought and bled for their country — whether they know why or not.

Directed by Siobhan Duggan, it stars newcomer Sam Jordan along with Aidan Cooney and Dan Horan.

Faded Footsteps is a searing drama which follows the ups and downs of a young couple through 10 years of their lives.

Written by County Leitrim’s Maura Williamson, the play will be directed by Moll Fullam and stars Lisa Moorhead and newcomer Brian Lyons.

In A Galway Girl by Geraldine Aron, a country girl marries a Dub, causing them to occasionally ask if they are different species as they remember their marriage, but underneath it all, there is a bond that is holding them together.

Geraldine Aron’s much-loved play is a bittersweet journey of laughter and tears for the audience.

Directed by Mary Newman McHugh, it stars Fiona Garvey and Dermot Campbell.

Booking is on 045 883030 or on www.moattheatre.com. Tickets are €15 (€12 concession).