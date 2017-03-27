Get Bollinger ready for Punchestown 2017

The celebrity judges have been announced for the Bollinger Best Dressed Lady Competition at this year’s Punchestown Festival which will take place from Tuesday April 25 next.

Judges include Xposé presenter Glenda Gilson, fashion and lifestyle journalist Aisling O’Loughlin and RTÉ presenter Bláthnaid Treacy with the Friday judge being kept tightly under wraps by organisers at this stage.

RTE’s Bláthnaid Treacy said she had a fantastic time being one of the judges last year.

“Everyone knows the style stakes are high and the prizes to be won are envious, so the pressure is on the judges shoulders to select the right ladies, but I'm up for the challenge,” she said.

“ I also hear there are plenty of new bars, cafes and restaurants, which I can't wait to visit with my fellow judges while we confer and make our final decisions."

The search for the Bollinger Best Dressed Lady will be held over the first four days of the Punchestown Festival, while judges and style scouts will be tasked with finding the most stylish ladies in attendance and selecting a number of finalists each day. The daily winner will then progress to the grand final on Ladies Day, Friday, April 28 next.

Gates open at 12 noon each day and scouting will commence early, festival organisers are encouraging ladies to be on site from 1pm if they are interested in the Bollinger Best Dressed Lady Competition. Judges will choose a selection of those deemed best dressed from the crowd and all finalists will be required on stage for the announcement of the winner at 4pm each day.