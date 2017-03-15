Booka Band set to impress in Newbridge

After a hugely busy and successful 2016 with the release of their debut album Chilled Milk, the Booka Brass Band is preparing to tour small towns all over Ireland including Newbridge.

Booka Brass have continuously been lauded as one of Ireland's top live acts.

Their debut album has been widely hailed as one of Ireland's top albums in 2016, by radio DJ's and journalists alike.

They are due to arrive in Newbridge on March 24 at Judge Roy Beans. Doors open at 8.30pm

Tickets cost €15 plus booking fee, and are available from the Newbridge venue and at www.judgeroybeans.ie.