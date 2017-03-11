Well known Kildare psychic and wedding celebrant ties the knot

Kildare's favourite psyhic and radio personality Deborah R recently married her long time love Sam Stone in Naas.

“So I got married on February 17 last. It was a beautiful day, I really enjoyed it and thankfully the sun was shining. So love was in the air.”

She recently has another arrow in her bow after newly qualifying as a wedding celebrant.

This means Deborah R can now officiate at civil wedding ceremonies, and as part of the package she also helps write the couple's love stories as well as their vows.

Although Deborah R can't legally marry you, she can officiate at the ceremony once the couple have signed on the dotted line in the registry office.

Deborah R describes herself as an old romantic at heart.

“I just love seeing people in love, and what better way for me to portray my passion other than to marry two people whom want to spend their entire lives together?

“Part of my service includes helping the couple to write their individual ‘Love Story’ of how they met. I then write it for them, and once they are happy I read it out aloud to their guests during the ceremony.”

This is just one aspect of her services, she will also be offering various types of old Celtic rituals such as ‘Hand Fasting’, ‘Jumping The Broom’, ‘The Unity Candle,’ ‘The Sand Ceremony’ and many more.

The Naas native also has a well known show on Classic Hits 4 FM.