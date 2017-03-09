International Women's Week gig in Naas this Friday

McAuley Place, Naas, will host a special Shortgrass Sessions gig this Friday, March 10, starting at 8.20pm.

The gig is celebrating the week of International Women’s Day and features three Irish female singers, two with Kildare connections.

The first of the three, Maria Kelly, was recently named one of '50 people to watch in 2017' in The Irish Times. She has been doing live performance since the age of 14. Her music is a subtle blend of atmospheric-folk.

Saoirse Casey is a 21 year old singer-songwriter from Kildare who released her stunning first album 'Carousel' in November 2016.Her songs emulate poetry and storytelling and her writing gives a slightly fairytale twist to themes like love, loss and bears.

Zara Duffin is an 18 year old singer/songwriter from Naas. Her soulful voice and raw live performance perfectly illuminate her personal and skillfully written lyrics. She is currently combining her studies and gigging locally.