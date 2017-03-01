Naas Musical Society to sizzle in 'Some Like It Hot' at Moat

Naas Musical Society will present Some Like it Hot at the Moat Theatre from March 4 to March 10.

Made famous by the performances of Tony Curtis, Marilyn Monroe and Jack Lemmon, it spawned the musical Sugar. It’s full of comedy capers, romance and bromance, men disguised as women to get away from gormless gangsters and understandable confusion.

How does a man tell a woman he loves her when she thinks he is a she ? Add to that some catchy tunes and lively dancing, sparkly costumes, a live orchestra and a talented cast, the perfect recipe for an enjoyable night out with the award winning Naas Musical Society.

There will be a special family performance on Sunday March 5 at 6.30pm; a family ticket for two adults and two children is only €40. Concessions night is Tuesday March 7.

Michael Fay (Musical Director), Deirdre Browne (Choreographer) and Director Philippa Alford have been putting the cast through their paces since November.

The musical stars Siohbán Clifford as Sugar Kane, Martin Fahy as Gerry/Daphne, Stephen Fagan as Joe/Josephine, Shane Byrne as the mean Gangster Spatts Palazzo, Rory Robinson as Sir Osgood Fielding, Claire O’Reilly as Sweet Sue and Brian Patrick Gallagher as Bienstock as well as a chorus of Naas locals.

Bums on seats is key to any show’s success so the society are hoping the people of Naas will support them by booking their tickets early because every year they seem to have empty seats early in the week and a waiting list for tickets at the end of the run. Tickets can be bought at the Moat Theatre (045 883030) or www.moattheatre.com.

Peter, Paul and Michael with Shane Byrne as Spatz Palazzo

Brian Gallagher, who plays Bienstock, and Claire O'Reilly as Sweet Sue