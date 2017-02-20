Extra dates added for Moat Club's 'God of Carnage' in Naas

Extra dates have been added for the Moat Club’s latest stage production in Naas.

‘God of Carnage’ will now run for three extra nights this week, from Wednesday, February 22, to Friday, January 25. The run was originally scheduled to end last Saturday.

Tickets are €15 and the show starts at 8pm.

The play, by Yasmina Reza, is directed by Eugene Delaney.

Two married couples meet to discuss a brawl between their sons. One child has hurt the other in a public park. What starts as a civil discussion between the parents becomes increasingly puerile and irrational, resulting in the evening degenerating into chaos.

The play was the basis of the 2011 Roman Polanski film Carnage, which starred Kate Winslet and Jodie Foster.

Tickets can be booked at www.moattheatre.com.