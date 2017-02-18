Choral concert in aid of McAuley Place to be held in Naas

The Baldonnel Singers, with tenor Paul Lenihan, and the Nás Na Rí singers, will stage a gala fundraising concert in Our Lady and St David’s Church in Naas on Saturday, March 25, at 8pm.

The proceeds of the night will go towards McAuley Place, the creative hub and community for older people in the heart of the town.

It will be the first time that the two choirs have shared a stage.

The Baldonnel Singers are a 38-strong male choir that was founded in 2003, and its members are mostly drawn from the Kildare/Dublin area.

Tneor Paul Lenihan is a native of Co Cork, and is a former winner of the Tenor Solo competition at the =Feis Ceol.

The Nás Na Rí Singers are a mixed voice choir of almost 70 members, based in Naas.

Tickets for the night are €20 and are available at the McAuley Place reception, or from 045 897833.

The Nás na Rí singers