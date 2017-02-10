Lots of gems in line up for 59th Drama Festival in Kildare town

The 59th Kildare Drama Festival for amateur groups competing for a place in the All-Ireland Finals will take place from March 2to March 10 next at the CMWS Hall.

The line up has been announced and all tickets are available at the Heritage Centre.

The Tide will be performed on the opening night by Balilieborough Drama Group. This is described as a darkly comic tale about the journey taken by two unlikely strangers in Leitrim.

Brian Friel's Living Quarters will be performed on Friday, by Brideview Drama Players. It reconstructs a day in the life of the Butler family whose world is turned upside town by an affair.

On Saturday, 'The Odd Couple will be performed by the Dunmore Amateur Dramatic Society. This is a comedy which focuses on the lives of two pals who move in together after their respective divorces.

On Monday, 'Little Gem' will be staged by the Holycross and Ballycahill Drama Group. This play by Elaine Murphy involves three generations of Dublin women as they narrate their raw emotional lives.

Curtain Call Productions will perform a tale of sexual passion and betray with Closer on Tuesday,.

Prosperous Dramatic Society have chosen a funny and dramatic fable called 'The Play about the Baby' by Edward Albee for Wednesday.

On Thursday, 'Tribes. will be performed by Gorey Little Theatre while Friday will see The Moat Club's 'The God of Carnage' on stage about the fallout from two eleven year old boys playground dispute. The shows start at 8pm nighty and the adjucator this year is Martin Maguire.