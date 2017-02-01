Jane Eyre comes to Newbridge

Dyad Productions brings its latest show, Jane Eyre: An Autobiography, written and directed by Elton Townend Jones and performed by Rebecca Vaughan, to the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge on Friday, February 17

Struggling to think, live and love beyond the stifling expectations of duty, class and convention, governess Jane Eyre and Master Edward Rochester take a dark journey towards sensual and intellectual liberation.

Told through Jane’s eyes, English literature’s most celebrated autobiographical novel shocked the Victorians, and Charlotte Bronte’s gothic subversion of fairy-tale romance is now distilled for the stage — under its full title – by writer/director Elton Townend Jones. Performer Rebecca Vaughan embodies everywoman Jane — and several other characters — in this intimate study of love’s realities.

Dyad Productions creates, produces and tours classic theatre with an innovative and contemporary emphasis. This stage adaptation of Charlotte Bronte’s classic novel is Dyad’s eighth original production in as many years. It premiered at Assembly Edinburgh in August 2016 to great critical acclaim.

Tickets for the show are €15 and can be booked at www.riverbank.ie. The show starts at 8pm.