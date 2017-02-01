'My Funny Valentine' at the Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge

Niall O’Sullivan, internationally-acclaimed Irish trumpeter, will bring his debut tour called My Funny Valentine to the Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge on February 12. To make this tour even more romantic, Niall will be joined on-stage by his own Valentine, vocalist Shóna Henneberry.

My Funny Valentine, will feature performances from Ireland’s finest musicians with beautiful arrangements of jazz favourites, classical masterpieces, pop ballads alongside songs from stage and screen. The show is a celebration of the world’s most loved songs and melodies. Niall will be joined by guest vocalists Shóna Henneberry, Simon Morgan and Cormac Kenevey to perform works from his three number one selling releases including the timeless Moon River, the Godfather, Stardust, Libertango and My Funny Valentine.

Tickets for the show on Sunday, February 12, are available from www.riverbank.ie. Tickets are €22 and the show starts at 8pm.