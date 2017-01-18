Retired Naas Garda to hold photo exhibition in Straffan

A Naas-based photographer is opening an exhibition of some of his work on January 29 at Straffan Antiques and Design.

Brian Sheridan, a retired Garda who served mostly in Kildare, has a passion for photography. The Straffan exhibition, at Barberstown Cross, runs from January 24 to February 19.

An open reception to launch it takes place next Sunday, January 29.

See www.briansheridanphotography.ie to see and buy.