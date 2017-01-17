Jamming for Syria at the Ivy, Naas

Local promoters Downdaroad Productions will present a 'Jamming for Syria' session at the Ivy, Naas, this Friday evening.

This is part of a nationwide series of events they have organised in order to raise funds for the victims of suffering in that war-torn country.

Several venues across the country have already signed up to host 'Jamming for Syria' sessions this week.

These events, where possible, will have no admission fee.

Donate

The organisers are asking that people show up to support and donate as generously as they can on the night.

The Naas session will feature Vagabonds and Thieves, Midnight Therapy, Peco and more to be announced.