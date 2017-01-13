Soprano Celine Byrne to give Network Kildare talk

World-renowned soprano Celine Byrne will give a talk on ‘The Profession of a Prima Donna’ at the Killashee House Hotel later this month.

The speech by the Caragh singer will be the first Network Ireland Kildare Branch event of 2017.

It will take place on Tuesday, January 24, at 7.30pm.

Celine has had an extremely successful year, which culminated in her own ‘Home for Christmas’ concert at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre over the festive period.

“People often think the world of opera is incredibly glamorous but they don’t see the hard work that goes on behind the scenes,” she said. “ I love my craft, and I have studied for many years. I am always on the go, if I am not working, I’m studying or prepping for my next project.”

Pauline Forde, Network Ireland Kildare President, commented: “At Network Ireland Kildare branch we believe in pushing ourselves and doing our very best in whatever venture we take on. Who better to advise us than Celine? I know she will be talking to a packed house, as our members hear from the very finest Kildare has to offer.”

Network Ireland is an organisation for women in business, the professions and the arts.

There will be registration and networking from 7.30pm on the night, for an 8pm start.

Bookings can be made shortly via Eventbrite.