Plaza Suite returns to Moat Theatre in aid of Naas Food Bank

The Moat Club is putting on one final performance of their All-Ireland winning show ‘Plaza Suite’ in aid of Naas Food Bank.

The show will take place at the Moat Theatre on Friday, January 13, at 8pm and tickets are €10.

The Naas-based amateur drama group won the All-Ireland one act title at the finals hosted at the Mill Theatre in Dundrum, Dublin, before Christmas.

Set on the seventh floor of the Plaza Hotel in room 719 on a sunny afternoon. Jesse Kiplinger, a successful Hollywood Producer, has arranged a rendezvous with his childhood sweetheart Muriel Tate whom he has not seen for 17 years. What’s behind Jesse’s invitation to Muriel and why is Muriel so eager to accept? As the plot unfolds, this hilarious comedy will keep you guessing to the very end.

Book tickets at www.moattheatre.com.