Kids trad group The Speks to play in Newbridge
Children's entertainment
The Speks
The Speks are a trad group with a difference – they perform a lively show of nursery rhymes and singalong songs set to acoustic Irish music.
Get ready for some hand clapping and toe-tapping to the crowd whose music has been described as ‘Riverdance for kids’.
The event is suitable for all ages from two upwards.
Tickets are €8. The show will take place at 2pm on Saturday, January 14.
To book tickets, visit www.riverbank.ie.
