Kids trad group The Speks to play in Newbridge

The Speks are a trad group with a difference – they perform a lively show of nursery rhymes and singalong songs set to acoustic Irish music.

Get ready for some hand clapping and toe-tapping to the crowd whose music has been described as ‘Riverdance for kids’.

The event is suitable for all ages from two upwards.

Tickets are €8. The show will take place at 2pm on Saturday, January 14.

To book tickets, visit www.riverbank.ie.